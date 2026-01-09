Xbox accidentally unleashes a wave of Elder Scrolls 6 hopium while trying to hype up GTA 6 and Forza Horizon 6: "Big year for games ending in 6"

The Elder Scrolls 6 has been a nugget of a concept of an idea in peoples' minds for so long that it doesn't take much to trigger strong fan reactions. Even vaguely alluding to games with the number six in the title is enough to stir up passionate speculation from Skyrim lovers, like some sort of sleeper agent activation code, as evidenced by Xbox's maybe unintentional slip up last night.

Just yesterday, Xbox announced that its annual Developer Direct showcase is returning later this month with extended looks at developer Playground Games' exciting Fable reboot and Japan-set Forza Horizon 6, plus a deep dive into Game Freak's new action-RPG Beast of Reincarnation.

Over on social media, one commenter says she's more excited for Forza Horizon 6 than the other big open-world mammoth scheduled for later this year. Anyone heard of a game called GTA 6? Regardless, Xbox perhaps innocently notes that 2026 is, in fact, a "big year for games ending in 6," no matter which you're into. Cars or criminally-acquired cars.