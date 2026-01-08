Fable will get its "first deep dive" alongside Forza Horizon 6 gameplay and more during Xbox Developer Direct later this month
Plus a look at Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation
Xbox has confirmed that it will once again be having a Developer Direct showcase with the first deep dive into Fable and and Forza Horizon 6 planned for January 22.
Just like Nintendo typically does a major Direct in February, June, and September (ignoring last year, it had a lot going on), Xbox is making January its home as once again we'll be getting an Xbox Developer Direct this month. The news was confirmed on Xbox Wire today after Matt Booty said the company was gearing up for one.
Headlining the show is "a first extended look at Fable." After being in development at Playground Games for what seems like forever, and being totally MIA throughout 2025 – barring a delay announcement – we're finally getting a proper look at what the game is actually like.