Fable will get its "first deep dive" alongside Forza Horizon 6 gameplay and more during Xbox Developer Direct later this month

Xbox has confirmed that it will once again be having a Developer Direct showcase with the first deep dive into Fable and and Forza Horizon 6 planned for January 22.

Just like Nintendo typically does a major Direct in February, June, and September (ignoring last year, it had a lot going on), Xbox is making January its home as once again we'll be getting an Xbox Developer Direct this month. The news was confirmed on Xbox Wire today after Matt Booty said the company was gearing up for one .