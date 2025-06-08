Pokemon developer Game Freak's new "one-person, one-dog action RPG" looks like Nier and Sekiro had a gorgeous baby, and it's coming next year to PC, Xbox, and PS5

Mainline Pokemon developer Game Freak just lifted the lid on its action-adventure blockbuster, Beast of Reincarnation, which is coming out next year.

Just revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, Beast of Reincarnation takes place in the far, far future of 4026, in an era where humanity is all but extinct - massive fantasy beasties, corrupt automatons, and dangerous plant-based creatures now roam the land.

Beast of Reincarnation - Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

But our main protag (and her gorgeous wolf friend) has the skills to protect herself, at least. The brief looks at action place Beast of Reincarnation somewhere between Sekiro and Nier Automata. Plenty of feisty, parry-focused sword swinging, with a dash of acrobatic movement.

Oh, and those massive boss fights? 2026 can't come soon enough, which is exactly when Beast of Reincarnation is due to launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

You might remember Beast of Reincarnation was first announced, very early, in 2023 as Project Bloom. At the time, Game Freak said the game was "bold and tonally different from our prior work." That's very evident from the dire, speedy trailer above.

"In post-apocalyptic Japan, a land ruined by corruption and crawling with monstrous beasts, humanity’s last hope may rest with Emma—an outcast cursed as a Blighted One—and Koo, her loyal canine companion," the trailer's description reads. "Survive a journey across an ominous, ever-changing world where dangerous forests can erupt in the wasteland."

"Explore what it means to be human in Beast of Reincarnation, an expansive one-person, one-dog action RPG built around demanding, technical combat."

