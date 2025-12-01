The Elder Scrolls 6, Half-Life 3, or new God of War reveals could be imminent according to hopeful fans who've been sent spiralling over a cryptic Geoff Keighley post – or, "most likely a Diablo 4 expansion"

Geoff Keighley is back at it again, folks – another cryptic post regarding The Game Awards is making rounds online, with fans trying to figure out if it's a sign that news of Half-Life 3 or The Elder Scrolls 6 (or *insert exciting new game here*) will get a reveal.

It's the Steam wishlist screenshot all over again, except this time, it's not just Half-Life 3 that people are expecting to see at The Game Awards this year. Basically, Geoff Keighly – host of The Game Awards – left a very mysterious image online with an even more confusing tagline above: "regal.inspiring.thickness." The picture shows some sort of tree root or rock formation surrounding what appears to be a set of doors… but it's difficult to tell.

The entire thing appears as armored corpses climbing one another, with some demonic entity and animal faces mixed in for good measure – is that a crocodile?! Nobody can figure it out, though, and expectedly, everyone is theorizing that this just has to be a teaser of their favorite new games being at The Game Awards 2025. Comments see fans speculating that, "Based on what others are saying and previous rumors, it seems to be teasing