Titanfall 3 hopefuls are spiralling after The Game Awards 2025 namedrops the beloved FPS twice: "Do you know the definition of insanity?"

The Game Awards 2025 has come and gone with nary a whisper of news about the future of Titanfall, but fans hoping for a third game in the big-mech-versus-little-parkouring-human series are in somewhat of a frenzy after the FPS was namedropped twice.

Event host Geoff Keighley ended his marketing spree with the announcement of a free-to-play shooter called Highguard, launching in two months. But what set fans of Respawn's once promising series on alert was the way Keighley introduced Highguard, explaining that it "comes from 61 members of the team that built Apex Legends and Titanfall."

The following trailer was, as you can guess, not for a game called Titanfall 3, even if its debut trailer again references Titanfall. And, as you can also probably guess, Titanfall 3 hopefuls are now spiralling.

"BAITED SO HARD," one fan coped on social media, "but what if this is just a coverup for any leaks of TF3?"

"Was half listening when they said from the creators of TF and my heart skipped a beat," another said.

"Do you know the definition of insanity?" a third wrote, riffing on a famous Far Cry 3 speech about repeating the same behaviours over and over again while expecting a different result. Anyway, fingers crossed we'll get a Titanfall 3 next year. A man can dream.

Titanfall 3 hopium reached a fever pitch a few years ago after developer Respawn Entertainment fixed Titanfall 2 years after launch (and years after Apex Legends became big enough to suck up most of the dev's resources), with multiple vague teases adding fuel to the fire in follow-up patches. All the hype simply culminated in a new Apex Legends hero and all but fizzled out from there, though.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, here are the best FPS games you can play right now.