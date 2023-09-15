The Titanfall 2 devs have quietly fixed the beloved FPS, and fans are convinced that it's the start of something bigger

Titanfall 2 has quietly gotten a patch to address the game's long-standing server issues, and a few other teasers from developer Respawn have fans hopeful that something bigger for one of the best FPS games ever made is on the way.

Servers for Titanfall 2 had been in various states of disrepair over the past several years, plagued by hackers and much broader disconnect issues. Things had gotten much more stable in the past year, but the game's PC servers still had a particular issue where you'd be forced to disconnect from matchmaking if you were unable to find an active server within a couple of minutes. That's obviously a big issue for an aging game without a robust player count.

But within the past few days, players have realized that the PC server bug has suddenly, quietly been fixed. On top of that, the game has also been getting its first regular playlist updates in ages. And, over the past month, players have been discovering that map locations that previously hosted things like out-of-bound exploits have been fixed, each marked by a tiny plush of the Nessie mascot from Respawn's big current game, Apex Legends.

Loyal Titanfall 2 fans have long joked that there's a lone "janitor" at Respawn who's quietly watching over them, and it's starting to seem like this janitor has managed to get some proper work done on the game. All this would be cause for celebration, but there's one more detail to the story that's got fans very excited.

The current Apex Legends season launched one month ago, right around the same time those little Nessies and their map fixes started appearing in Titanfall 2. The name of the new season? Resurrection. And in the most recent Resurrection patch notes, Respawn ended with this teaser: "Incoming Transmission… Subject: Nessie… 1394521200, 1477638000, 1549267200."

Those three numbers are the Unix timestamps representing the respective release dates for Titanfall, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends. Few fans are willing to utter the words "Titanfall 3" out loud, but all these updates and teasers have them desperate to learn what Respawn is working on next. Here's hoping they're not setting themselves up for disappointment.

Respawn continues to regularly note that Titanfall is a "beloved franchise" at the studio.