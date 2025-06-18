Dune: Awakening patch addresses PvP complaints from fans of the survival MMO, fixing respawn timers and ornithopter ramming: "A step to the right direction"

Following players' calls for Funcom to "fix the Landsraad" and promises from the developers regarding issues with PvP and endgame content, a new Dune: Awakening patch is here – and it addresses some of the community's most common complaints.

Last week, Dune: Awakening received a patch that improved server stability and more, with devs asking players to continue submitting feedback for future updates. It looks like Funcom is holding up its end of things and is addressing more of the community's thoughts, as shown in update 1.1.0.15 – the latest patch to drop for the survival MMO. From respawn timers in PvP to vehicular damage adjustments, it covers various highly requested changes.

As per the patch notes on Steam, the "respawn timeout in PvP zones was adjusted" in the new update. Now, the first respawn will take 70 seconds, while the second and any subsequent respawns will take 115 seconds. There's another win in there for PvP stans, too: "Players no longer receive damage when hit by vehicles." That means no more ornithopter ramming – an all-too-common problem players have been facing while engaging in PvP.

There are plenty of other tweaks, too, like a fix for the "Unstuck" feature that allows fans to save both themselves and their sandbikes from being stuck between a rock and a hard place (literally). There are also more changes aiming to improve "game server and client stability." All in all, it seems like a well-received update, and online posts like a recent thread on Reddit covering the patch notes from Funcom prove as much.

"A step to the right direction," comments one fan. "Copters aren't going to squish people in PvP," writes another. "Does this change everything?" Others commend the devs for addressing commonly reported problems like the PvP respawn timers so quickly. Here's hoping Funcom fixes the flying sandworms next – although admittedly, I will probably miss seeing players get snatched from their ornithopters mid-air if it does.



