Dune: Awakening devs promise "a bunch of changes" as the survival MMO's PvP and endgame content come under fire over loot, balance concerns, and more: "Total mess"

Following both its limited launch on Steam and its subsequent full release, Dune: Awakening players have reached the survival MMO's endgame content – and it's safe to say that not all are thrilled with it.

Last week, fans called for Funcom to "fix the Landsraad" after reporting Dune: Awakening "unfairly favors large guilds" online. There was plenty of discussion regarding the game's late PvE content and how it doesn't feel fair or rewarding – and it seems the discussion isn't quite over yet. Now, players are growing more concerned with the MMO's other flavor of endgame content: its PvP gameplay.

A recent Reddit thread sums up the situation neatly, with the original poster dubbing engame content in Dune: Awakening "a total mess." They highlight various points in their rundown of the late game's problems, but they almost all pertain to PvP. First, "nobody fights on foot" – and if you try, you'll be rammed by your enemies' ornithopters. Everything also comes with a "high risk," but "tiny reward," according to the post.

Why? Fans "risk all your current equipment and vehicle to get barely any reward." It's hard to get anything worthwhile, as the poster explains, "if you manage to down someone and they land on rough terrain so you can actually loot them," they only drop part of their inventory – and it's generally not the part one would seek, like more advanced gear. Players also cite a "global PvP imbalance," making things feel even less fair.

Another thread on Reddit outlines similar issues with the PvP in Dune: Awakening. The OP specifically calls for Funcom to quickly fix respawn times "ASAP," as "even when you win a long-winded battle, the losing team will just re-spawn instantly in the local area." With such fast respawn times from enemies, the longest reported by the poster being 12 seconds, a team will always win as long as it's larger.

"As it currently stands, even if you have the better team and beat the odds, the larger group will always win as they can just keep chucking bodies at it till the other team gives up or their gear breaks," as the poster puts it. Fans offer solutions, like longer respawn times or respawns that are further away, and surprisingly, Funcom has actually responded. Creative director Joel Bylos can be found in the comments on the thread, in fact.

"We are working on a bunch of changes/fixes to these things," writes Bylos. "Please bear with us." While he doesn't expand on those fixes or give any upcoming patch dates, it's good news – and the community agrees. "It's awesome that you guys are willing to listen to the feedback and at least try and make changes," replies one player. "Thanks for working on this so diligently and taking in feedback," the OP chimes in.

It's certainly a step in the right direction for Dune: Awakening, which already boasts "Very Positive" reviews on Steam overall. Once Funcom irons out the MMO's quirks and the issue with endgame PvP content, it's safe to say it'll stand as one of this year's most exciting new games.



