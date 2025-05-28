Star Wars: Battlefront 2 fans are raising the game from the dead seemingly through sheer force of will, but that hasn't stopped hackers from trying to ruin the fun

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 has seen a remarkable resurgence over the past month or so, with community enthusiasm building to the kinds of player counts the game hadn't seen in years. It's a feel-good story about a community managing to revitalize an old favorite – except for the part where hackers are still trying to ruin everything.

While the console versions of Battlefront 2 are fine by all accounts, the PC version has been plagued by hackers for some time. Just last month, the community devs behind the Kyber custom server project reported that EA had "deployed a server-side fix to stop key exploits," but that doesn't seem to have fully corrected the issues.

You can read a whole lot of Reddit posts if you want to see players commiserating about the hacking problem, but the video below from streamer penguinz0 is a pretty clear illustration of the problem. You won't find a hacker in every single match, but you will run into them frequently enough to make it very difficult to consistently enjoy the game on PC.

A major streamer is likely to face the extra issue of stream sniping, but it's clear this issue is affecting regular players, too. The hacks remain especially prevalent in the core 40-player modes, and that's a pretty big impediment to playing the game.

The fan campaign to get Battlefront 2 back in the spotlight has been accompanied by calls for Battlefront 3, but this all comes as EA is canceling other big licensed games and reiterating plans to focus on a small number of franchises. Maybe there's still somebody left at EA who can get some kind of anti-cheat update going, but while I have my fingers crossed I do not have my breath held.

Fans want Star Wars Battlefront 3 so bad that they've pushed Battlefront 2 to an all-time Steam peak 8 years after launch and even mocked up a menu for a third game on their own.