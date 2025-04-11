As Star Wars Battlefront 2 fans beg for an end to the rampant cheating problems on PC, modders say EA "has deployed a server-side fix to stop key exploits"
The devs behind the Kyber custom server project say EA will "continue to work on fixes independently and in collaboration" with modders
Star Wars Battlefront 2 – the new(ish) one developed by EA, not the 2005 title developed by Pandemic – has been under assault from hackers on PC for some time, and community calls for fixes have been getting increasingly loud. Now, word of an official fix has come from the unlikely source of an unofficial custom server team.
According to community reports, which were recently covered by IGN, the PC version of Battlefront 2 has been plagued by a hack that prevents players from spawning in the game's core 40-player modes, which basically makes those match types completely unplayable. The official EA forums have been flooded with players begging for a fix, and it seems one has finally happened.
"We can now confirm that EA has deployed a server-side fix to prevent some of the exploits from being used to interfere with official game servers," according to a post from Kyber, a community group building custom servers for the game. "While we cannot divulge too many details, we can confirm that they are listening and will continue to work on fixes independently and in collaboration with KYBER and the wider STAR WARS Battlefront II modding community."
EA itself hasn't commented on this update, but the idea that the devs are working with modders in any capacity to fix these kinds of issues is certainly compelling – especially given that custom servers may be the only way that a game like Battlefront 2 might live on in the future.
