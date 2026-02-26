As Arc Raiders streamers lose patience with the shooter over cheaters, former PUBG community lead says you "can't do much" except manually join games and kick them yourself

After streamer Shroud complained about cheaters in Arc Raiders, a PUBG dev recounts following him into games to ban cheaters and says that's about the best you can do.

Shroud – who previously led the campaign for Arc Raiders to beat Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for GOTY – has now deemed that "this game is so shit" and that he's "convinced Embark actually doesn't care" about the game's exploits and cheaters. Shroud isn't the only one, with Ninja – best known for his Fortnite streams and being that guy who flossed in Times Square – has also spoken about the abundance of cheaters in the game.

Ex-PUBG community manager Hawkinz quoted a clip of Shroud's complaint, recalling, "When I was at PUBG, I'd launch into Shroud's games and manually ban hackers and stream snipers." Hawkinz adds that they "Spent hours just watching and dumping names into spreadsheets until early AMs."

No this wasn't sactioned by PUBG, I wasn't really allowed to do it.Embark doesn't have much of an incentive to spend that time specifically on Shroud.. woukd likely cause more issues than it'd solveThat's just one of the downsides of being a streamer.. people fuck with youFebruary 25, 2026

However, he admits "this wasn't sactioned[sic] by PUBG, I wasn't really allowed to do it." Hawkinz adds, "Embark doesn't have much of an incentive to spend that time specifically on Shroud," and that it would "likely cause more issues than it'd solve."

Hawkinz notes that you "can't do much about cheaters who want to fuck with streamers without manual monitoring," as he explain s, "it's not in the best interest of most companies to do that, especially when it can cause issues with community, favourtism [and] take away man hours from helping the masses etc."

Granted, he does note that "It was always funny watching like 40-50 players just immedaitely [sic] freeze as they disconnected the moment he died in a match, to go queue into his next one." Hawkinz adds, "That's just one of the downsides of being a streamer.. people fuck with you."

