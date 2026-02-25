Fed up with cheating in Arc Raiders, FPS streamer Shroud concludes "this game is so s**t" and Embark "actually doesn't care" given softer response to hacks and exploits

Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro turned streamer, and noted Arc Raiders fan, Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek is back playing the extraction shooter after a brief break. However, he's not feeling too refreshed, as the cheating he wanted reprieve from continues to hamper the experience, leading to some sweeping statements while live on Twitch.

"God, this game is so shit. I’m convinced Embark actually doesn’t care," Grzesiek says during a livestream, in a clip posted on Twitter. He'd just been downed extremely quickly and through concrete by opponents in a match, leading to his clear frustration.

"This game has the worst anti-cheat I’ve ever seen," one of his steam-mates states. Grzesiek mentions that he'd "a feeling" someone else in the lobby was using an exploit or hack of some sort. After dying, they share a joke about the cheaters possibly being devs from Embark Studios.

"This game is so sh*t... I'm convinced Embark ACTUALLY doesn't care... well it is Embark"Shroud has had enough after ARC Raiders cheaters and stream snipers haven't stopped plaguing his games pic.twitter.com/nt5LTeL75GFebruary 24, 2026

Cheating's been an ongoing issue for Arc Raiders, whether through glitching or other means. As much as Grzesiek was singing the praises of Embark's work, especially when it came to winning awards while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept the industry, he's been emphatic about how irritating playing can be at times.

Other personalities have been having similar problems. Richard 'Ninja' Tyler Blevins claimed he's finding more cheaters than 99% of other Arc Raiders players, alleging that players who were playing unfairly were consistently trying to match with him.

Embark's been doubling down on efforts to remedy this of late. Restrictions were put in place on Steam to stop people from using burner accounts in nefarious ways through Family Sharing, and the degrees of punishment are getting harsher.

As the studio explains, Arc Raiders is still very young, there's time to massage all of this out. It's frustrating in the meantime, but the team is working on solutions.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arc Raiders just pulled a Helldivers 2: players spot enormous, unannounced UFOs after Shrouded Sky update goes live