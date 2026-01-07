Arc Raiders is becoming a "waste of time" thanks to cheaters, says former FPS pro Shroud, who's considering a break until it's fixed: "Embark has zero control over their game"

Cheating in Arc Raiders is becoming common to the point of major streamers calling it out. Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek, former FPS pro turned streamer, is the latest figure to discuss the regularity of finding players breaking the game to win, joining an increasingly frustrated chorus.

In a recent stream, Grzesiek mentioned encountering cheaters often enough that he’s considering taking a break from the game. "Embark has zero control over their game," he says in a clip reposted on X/Twitter. "If there's no meaningful change in the next week, two weeks, what's the point in fucking playing?"

He calls Arc Raiders "a waste of time," while his streaming partner, Justin 'Just9n' Ortiz, claims "50% of each lobby is cheating." A bold claim, and likely one influenced by the effects of streaming the game at a high level, but also one the post's top response backs up.