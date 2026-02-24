"It’s an ongoing fight, and we’re committed": Arc Raiders devs insist they aren't that soft on cheaters, "stepping up enforcement" with permanent bans for "serious infractions"

Cheating's been a consistent bugbear for Arc Raiders since the extraction shooter launched in late 2025. While Embark Studios has taken measures, the problem remains noticeable, and for the Shrouded Sky update, the devs have taken some time to acknowledge the current lay of the land.

"Our defenses operate on multiple levels: some checks are simple and definitive, while others are behavioral and data-driven and evolve over time," the latest patch notes state. "We also leverage broad gameplay telemetry and machine learning techniques to spot patterns that aren’t obvious at first glance."

The team admits their approach "takes long to develop," and can be more lenient than regular software detection. In lieu of this, it's made clear they're working through the known problems, and finding solutions that punish those who cheat or exploit within their raids.

"We’ve recently taken action against different exploits and we are further tightening our rules and stepping up enforcement," it's written. "Serious infractions now carry stricter consequences. Strong detections will receive permanent bans right off the bat, while others will receive a temporary suspension and a single chance to correct the behavior."

The changes to Family Sharing, that make it much more difficult for people to use the system for burner accounts, are mentioned, and Embark is "preparing to launch a systematic manual review of ban appeals." When and what that may look like aren't mentioned, but the notes end with the anti-cheat staff "works tirelessly," and "it's an ongoing fight, and we're committed."

Both of which are always important to remember, even when you're being frustrated by people spawning hatches randomly. Embark's been up against it since release, due to the unprecedented success of Arc Raiders, and just because you haven't seen something change yet, doesn't mean nothing's happening.

