A month after championing Arc Raiders for GOTY over Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, former FPS pro Shroud considers quitting the game over cheaters: "I don't care"

Arc Raiders seems to be having a persistent problem with cheaters, and it's gotten so bad that even one of the game's biggest advocates, former pro player and streamer Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek, is thinking about abandoning it.

Grzesiek has been one of Arc Raiders' loudest, most public fans, having campaigned for his viewers to rally around the extraction shooter as we marched headfirst into Game of the Year season. He also previously suggested The Game Awards were "rigged" for nominating Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 12 times, while Arc Raiders only managed to nab one nomination.

But, now, the popular streamer's love affair with Arc Raiders is on thinner ice. In a recent video called 'Arc Raiders has a huge problem,' Shroud and his crew of raiders die at the hands of multiple enemy players who appear to be using cheats - some of them even admit to cheating - in a single session.

"I mean, now that I have five million, I'm ready to quit," Grzesiek said once the session was almost over. "I don't care. I'll wait for The Expedition Window to reset my account."

"Nothing will kill this game faster than cheaters running wild," one commentator on YouTube wrote.

"The fact that the game devs aren't perma-banning players for cheating is a huge oversight," wrote another.

"They should shadowban cheaters and have them duke it out in there own lobbies," a third said. Hear, hear.