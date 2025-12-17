A month after championing Arc Raiders for GOTY over Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, former FPS pro Shroud considers quitting the game over cheaters: "I don't care"

Arc Raiders might have a cheating problem

arc raiders skills
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders seems to be having a persistent problem with cheaters, and it's gotten so bad that even one of the game's biggest advocates, former pro player and streamer Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek, is thinking about abandoning it.

Grzesiek has been one of Arc Raiders' loudest, most public fans, having campaigned for his viewers to rally around the extraction shooter as we marched headfirst into Game of the Year season. He also previously suggested The Game Awards were "rigged" for nominating Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 12 times, while Arc Raiders only managed to nab one nomination.