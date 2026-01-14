Arc Raiders would’ve "for sure" won Game of the Year over Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at The Game Awards if it came out earlier, former FPS pro Shroud argues: "There's just not enough time"

He's still not over it

A well-documented enthusiast of Arc Raiders, retired Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro and current streamer Shroud says that if Embark's extraction shooter was out for just a few more months, it would've taken home the Game of the Year prize over Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

He, full name Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek, says as much on a recent stream. "I really do believe if this game came out at this state in the summer, it for sure wins. 10,000%," he states. "But there's just not enough time - three weeks, four weeks is not enough time to process how good a game actually is."