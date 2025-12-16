Arc Raiders update brings in skill tree reset without having to do an expedition, and while this "is a W," some players think more change is needed: "Fix your endgame Embark"

That chill in the air is the Arc Raiders Cold Snap event, now in full swing. Besides unleashing a blizzard on most of the maps and kickstarting two gameplay events, it's accompanied by a full update of tweaks, rebalances, and fixes to help improve your playing experience.

Immediate changes worth highlighting from the patch notes are the addition of a skill tree reset, the power to toggle aiming down your sights, Raider Tool customization, and spawn points on Stella Montis being moved to stop players being too close to each other. Of these, the ability to redo your skill tree in isolation is the biggest, as prior to now, you had to reset your Raider through an expedition.

Now, for the low price of 2,000 coins per skill point, you can take back the way you've built your character and re-calculate their progression. It's a handy system, but there's contention as the Expedition is still expensive comparatively - five million coins per go - and players who were saving up purely because they wanted to start afresh and their abilities feel a big shortchanged.