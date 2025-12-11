Arc Raiders update stops you going out of bounds and getting shot through walls, but players are frustrated Embark still hasn't addressed a progression bug that's "been in the game since launch"

Embark Studios has just rolled out the latest Arc Raiders update, fixing a bug that pushed players out of bounds and some other annoying issues. Worthwhile as this is, some players are unhappy to see that a problem involving their progression is still present.

The new Arc Raiders patch sorts out an exploit allowing people to glitch out of the map on Stella Noctis using the zipline by simply removing the offending apparatus. On top of that, a method of falling through a wall in Blue Gate has been sorted, and players getting shot through walls in Spaceport Launch Tower has been fixed.

All valid and useful fixes, but there's something else the community wish Embark would address. "Great to see these get fixed, but I really feel for the folks with bugged expedition progress still," says one commenter on Reddit. "Crazy the expedition bug still hasn’t been solved, even [if] it means to reset the progress," says another.

Players have been plateauing early on certain maps, with some maps leaving them stuck on the early stages of progression without any changes, no matter how many matches they play. "They still didn't fix the expedition progression stuck bug. It's been in the game since launch," comments another Redditor, who later specifies they're stuck at stage two on The Spaceport.

Embark notes in the patch notes that a more robust update is coming on December 17. "We are getting ready for the much larger Cold Snap update coming on Tuesday and it will bring many different fixes we have been working on along with all the new goodies," the studio states.

Hopefully this gives everyone the gift of proper progression. In the meantime, at least you won't be beamed through concrete on any of the maps.

