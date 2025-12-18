Embark lowers Arc Raiders blueprint drop rate after setting it too high in the Cold Snap update and making it too easy to grind legendary weapons: "We knew it was too good to be true"

The Arc Raiders Cold Snap event brought with it a substantial update this week, adding in features and fine-tuning various gameplay elements. We've now swiftly had another, smaller patch, this time fixing blueprint drops that’d become slightly too charitable.

The Arc Raiders 1.7.2 update is now live, and chief among the bullet points is another tweak to schematics you can earn. "Blueprint drop rates have been slightly lowered, but are still higher overall than before the 1.7.0 update," read the patch notes.

Of course, the first thing here is I hope everyone enjoyed the heightened amount of blueprints that were appearing while it lasted. No stats are given, but it definitely seems like you could get some legendary equipment noticeably quicker than Embark Studios intended.