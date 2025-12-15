Arc Raiders Cold Snap brings 2 events, the option to restart your character, covers four of the maps in snow, and it all kicks off tomorrow

Get your winter coats on, because there's a bit of snow coming to Arc Raiders. Well, that's an understatement; it's actually a whole lot of snow, as the Arc Raiders Cold Snap event is about to kick off, bringing freezing conditions, fresh challenges, and the option of starting your raider over to unlock some special rewards.

First things first: the weather. The Arc Raiders Cold Snap is exactly as it sounds, cold and icy. Four of the current maps - Buried City, Dam Battlegrounds, The Blue Gate, and Spaceport - are being hit by this blizzard, and staying out too long is hazardous to your health. Besides minimizing time in the snowstorm, you’ll want to make sure you have appropriate items to heal and defend yourself and your squad in case you feel the freeze. For more, check out our Arc Raiders Frostbite guide.

There are two events to engage in while wandering the winter wonderland: Flickering Flames and Candleberry Banquet. The first is described as "an act of endurance and patience," and offers 25 levels of rewards. The second is a collectibles challenge - scattered throughout the typical treasure are candleberries, and piecing them together gets you a delicious banquet.

A Cold Snap is coming... | ARC Raiders - YouTube Watch On

Collecting the candleberries contributes to Flickering Flames, making it worthwhile to engage in the two of them at once. On top of these, there's the option of a reset, through the Expedition Project. Among the newer loot are pieces of a caravan. Put it together, and you can then restart with a new raider and a new story.

While the character is given a do-over, there are "exclusive buffs, advantages and rewards that carry over." If any of this sounds appealing, these events kick off on Tuesday, December 16, at 9:30 am GMT/4:30 am EST/ 1:30 am PST, and run until Tuesday, January 13.

Arc Raiders devs are "aware" of problems in matchmaking right now, and Embark Studios is working on a fix: "Our team is investigating."