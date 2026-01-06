Arc Raiders players are tired of people "cheating like crazy," as one former FPS pro says the situation "might be worse than peak Call of Duty"

As the multiplayer shooter continues to grow, it appears Arc Raiders is suffering from a rash of cheaters. Players have been finding themselves victim of enemies who can shoot them through concrete and make use of other exploits, leading to calls for Embark Studios to ramp up anti-cheat protections and punishments.

Stella Montis, a tiny box of PvP, has become a particular hotspot for such behavior. “Again and again I get killed behind walls or through walls, people are cheating like crazy and it makes me want to quit because you can't do anything against them,” says one Reddit post, with an accompanying clip of them getting blasted through the roof.

The top comment reflects a similar experience: "I convinced a friend of giving the game a try, then on our first Stella Montis we got killed through the roof." It appears to happen with some regularity at present. Out-of-bounds cheats, in particular, have been spreading online.

My experience on Arc Raiders over the last week has been hell. Just to be clear, I love this game and think it’s already moved in to my personal top 10 all time.But the egregious amount of cheating genuinely might be worse than peak Call of Duty. I’m not trying to bring…January 4, 2026

"Is Embark doing anything about the cheaters? I got killed by someone on the roof somehow shooting inside of Stella Montis," another frustrated Redditor asks. The belief is that those cheating are doing so with specific software you can find online. These kinds of modifications plague many games, including the likes of