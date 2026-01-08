Arc Raiders cheating earns stern response from Embark as players sound the alarm: "We are implementing significant changes to our rulesets and deploying new detection mechanisms"

New anti-cheat measures and "out of map" exploit fixes are coming soon

Arc Raiders trailer screenshot of a man&#039;s face in red lighting
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders cheating and a similar rise in unfair exploits have been addressed by developer Embark Studios, which promises new tools and punishments to help clean up the game.

In a post on the game's official Discord server, Embark community admin Ossen confirms, "We’ve seen the discussion around the topic of cheaters in ARC Raiders. Please know that we are taking this issue very seriously and are listening to, and acting on your feedback."