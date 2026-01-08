Arc Raiders cheating earns stern response from Embark as players sound the alarm: "We are implementing significant changes to our rulesets and deploying new detection mechanisms"

Arc Raiders cheating and a similar rise in unfair exploits have been addressed by developer Embark Studios, which promises new tools and punishments to help clean up the game.

In a post on the game's official Discord server, Embark community admin Ossen confirms, "We’ve seen the discussion around the topic of cheaters in ARC Raiders. Please know that we are taking this issue very seriously and are listening to, and acting on your feedback."

Your mileage may vary depending on what time, region, or platform you're playing from, and it's not as if in every raid you'll find unkillable people running around with full-auto sniper rifles or something, but there's ample evidence and uproar around the community indicating cheaters have become more of a problem. (Anecdotally, I've seen a few on PC myself.) With this in mind, Embark says it's ramping up anti-cheat measures.