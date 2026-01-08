Arc Raiders player asking to recycle rubber ducks accused of "blasphemy," and presumably blacklisted by famed duck collector: "You mess with the duck, you mess with all of us!"

Rubber ducks are Arc Raiders canon now

The speed at which the Arc Raiders community collectively adopted rubber ducks as an icon of the game, a beacon for all we fight for in the Rust Belt, never fails to make me laugh. Embark did some of the heavy lifting with the duck's item description – "Always there to lend an ear, should you need it" – but I wonder if even the developers anticipated this sort of devotion. Exhibit A: even mentioning the idea of recycling or salvaging the ducks for rubber parts will get you thrown out of Speranza faster than a raider can say "friendly."

This lesson was recently learned by Reddit user Velcr0Wallet, whose post in the Arc Raiders subreddit would make for useful evidence in a report by future historians on the game's strange duck religion. "Why on earth can't we break these down to rubber parts?" they wondered innocently.