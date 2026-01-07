"The first dialog we had was obviously centered around [GTA 6]": Arc Raiders devs "did not want to be close" to Rockstar at launch, but were just fine challenging Call of Duty

It certainly worked out for Embark

After a late pivot to $40 premium pricing largely inspired by Helldivers 2, Arc Raiders developer Embark faced another quandary: should we delay this thing? Studio CEO and Battlefield veteran Patrick Söderlund says a few big games cast shadows over their planned launch, none bigger than Rockstar's GTA 6, which nobody "wanted to be close to".

Speaking with GamesBeat, Söderlund recalls discussions of when Arc Raiders should launch (thanks, PC Gamer). "When we spoke about whether we should move the game, the first dialog we had was obviously centered around GTA," he says.