GTA 6 delayed 6 more months as Rockstar commits to November 2026 and says “sorry”

GTA 6 has been delayed again, and is now set to release on November 19, 2026.

Rockstar's long-awaited game was previously set to launch on May 26, 2026, and before that, was meant to launch at an unspecified date in 2025.

"We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve," Rockstar says in its announcement.

"We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City."

The news came alongside publisher Take-Two's quarterly financial earnings report. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick tells IGN that he's "highly confident on the new date" and that GTA 6 will not be delayed again. He made similar comments when the previous May release date was announced, however.

GTA fans have been priming themselves for news over the past few days thanks to an odd PlayStation Store update, which may or may not have been explained by the reveal that the GTA+ subscription now includes GTA Online. Either way, this hasn't turned out to be the trailer 3 news that many had hoped for.

Rockstar has been under fire over the past week for firing several employees associated with a developer's union. Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain called it a "ruthless act of union busting," while Rockstar said that the employees were leaking "confidential information" and the firings were unrelated to union activity. Fired employees have staged protests outside of Rockstar and Take-Two offices.

Rockstar Games co-founder says GTA 6 is carrying so much hype "because they don’t come out that regularly" and the series has been "constantly innovating."