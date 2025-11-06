GTA 6 delayed 6 more months as Rockstar commits to November 2026 and says “sorry”

We're about to get so many more things before GTA 6

GTA 6 has been delayed again, and is now set to release on November 19, 2026.

Rockstar's long-awaited game was previously set to launch on May 26, 2026, and before that, was meant to launch at an unspecified date in 2025.

