After sending fans into a frenzy with a GTA 6 PlayStation Store update, Rockstar has removed the GTA+ ad that had hopefuls convinced trailer 3 was imminent

After a small update to the GTA 6 page on the PlayStation Store convinced fans that a new trailer was imminent, Rockstar has removed the offending change.

The fever around GTA 6 is so massive that if someone from Rockstar Games cracks their knuckles, fans will know. Any whiff of news will be immediately pounced upon, even if it results in some wild fan theories, like the new GTA 6 trailer released earlier this year potentially hiding the date for the next trailer on Jason's watch (which is set to happen this Saturday, so there's a chance I could look foolish here). One dedicated fan posted all 5,002 frames of the trailer, leading to a tonne of discoveries too.

