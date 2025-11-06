After sending fans into a frenzy with a GTA 6 PlayStation Store update, Rockstar has removed the GTA+ ad that had hopefuls convinced trailer 3 was imminent

After a small update to the GTA 6 page on the PlayStation Store convinced fans that a new trailer was imminent, Rockstar has removed the offending change.

The fever around GTA 6 is so massive that if someone from Rockstar Games cracks their knuckles, fans will know. Any whiff of news will be immediately pounced upon, even if it results in some wild fan theories, like the new GTA 6 trailer released earlier this year potentially hiding the date for the next trailer on Jason's watch (which is set to happen this Saturday, so there's a chance I could look foolish here). One dedicated fan posted all 5,002 frames of the trailer, leading to a tonne of discoveries too.

But earlier this week the game's page on the PlayStation Store was updated with an ad for the subscription service GTA+. And while the ad itself didn't include anything new, the update alone sent fans into a frenzy, expecting that the third GTA 6 trailer would be released. Of course, it came and went without a trace of a trailer; instead Rockstar posted a Red Dead Online update and went about its day.

And now, a few days later, as noticed by GameRoll on Twitter , Rockstar has removed the GTA+ ad from the GTA 6 store page. After causing a frenzy, it's gone without a second thought, presumably crushing the dreams of some that were still hopeful that we might be getting a GTA 6 trailer this week. Of course, this actually plays into my new theory that the removal means we will not only be getting trailer 3 this week, but it's going to shadow drop onto the Nintendo Switch 2 and feature CJ and Niko in the lead roles instead of Jason and Lucia. Just watch.

