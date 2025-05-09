Behold, all 5,000-plus frames of GTA 6's latest trailer, which have been uploaded online as detectives work to uncover all of Rockstar's secrets

The new GTA 6 trailer sent the game's fanbase into a frenzy. While most of us looked at it and went, "hey, that game looks pretty good," GTA fans were looking for every little detail available during the two minutes and 40 seconds of footage available. Thanks to those people, we are aware of everything from the incredibly impressive beer bubble tech and cloth animations to a Red Dead Redemption 2 reference and the signs of a resurrected Phil Cassidy from GTA 3.

But those weren't enough for some, which is why GTA Forums admin Spider-Vice (via The Gamer) posted that they had captured all 5,002 frames of the GTA 6 trailer and shared them online for would-be detectives to search through for even more hidden details. One user, BadassBaboon, has already gone on the hunt, picking up details like characters having realistic body hair, Jason's watch actually working, coins in the cash register moving with their own physics, and even Jason's hair changing depending on how wet it is.

Another interesting tidbit from the trailer is that Jason can be seen wearing earpods during a scene where he is working out, which the user points out could hint at the existence of an on-foot radio in GTA 6. Of course, that's just speculation, but the ability to walk down the streets of Vice City with some Wang Chung blasting in your ears would be a much appreciated feature.

Of course, this is only the beginning. Now that all 5,002 frames of the trailer are available in high quality, we'll no doubt be finding details in this trailer for a long time to come as GTA sleuths go through every segment. I mean, what else are they going to do, play another game?

