My new favorite detail in GTA 6 trailer 2 is best-in-class cloth animation that rivals an acclaimed scene from The Last of Us 2

There are plenty of impressive details in The Last of Us Part 2, but one of my favorites is the fact that Naughty Dog was prepared to flex its animation skills and cloth physics by actually showing Ellie pulling her t-shirt over her head. It's a level of attention that was appropriately lauded at the time, especially since very few other studios are pulling off anything like that. One of those studios, however, is Rockstar Games, and with the GTA 6 trailer, it seems that they're not prepared to be outdone when it comes to good clothing animation.
In a tweet in the wake of GTA 6 trailer 2, one Rockstar fan pointed to the level of cloth simulation that could be seen in the new footage. From the arrival of Jason's landlord at the start of the trailer, we get to see clothing swaying, creasing, and deforming accurately across a number of different characters.
Grand Theft Auto VI - Cloth simulation for clothing pic.twitter.com/rxsCOZtgPxMay 7, 2025
Whether it's Jason's tank top or Lucia's hi-vis jacket, clothing crumples and creases as it would in real life. In one shot, we can even see Jason's chain swaying against his chest as he rides his motorcycle. It's the kind of detail that most studios wouldn't invest so much time in, because it's often the kind of thing that players don't notice, but I guess that's not Rockstar's style.
Of course, clothing isn't the only way that Rockstar is flexing on the industry. From its dedicated beer bottle tech to jiggle physics and individually-modelled blades of grass, there's a huge amount of attention to detail throughout the trailer, and there's a good chance that all that will translate to gameplay when the game eventually arrives.
Ex Rockstar dev says GTA 6 would be worth the "$80 bucks or whatever" for its detail and realism: "You think Mario Kart competes with a game like this?"
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.