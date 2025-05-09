My new favorite detail in GTA 6 trailer 2 is best-in-class cloth animation that rivals an acclaimed scene from The Last of Us 2

There are plenty of impressive details in The Last of Us Part 2, but one of my favorites is the fact that Naughty Dog was prepared to flex its animation skills and cloth physics by actually showing Ellie pulling her t-shirt over her head. It's a level of attention that was appropriately lauded at the time, especially since very few other studios are pulling off anything like that. One of those studios, however, is Rockstar Games, and with the GTA 6 trailer, it seems that they're not prepared to be outdone when it comes to good clothing animation.

In a tweet in the wake of GTA 6 trailer 2, one Rockstar fan pointed to the level of cloth simulation that could be seen in the new footage. From the arrival of Jason's landlord at the start of the trailer, we get to see clothing swaying, creasing, and deforming accurately across a number of different characters.

Grand Theft Auto VI - Cloth simulation for clothing

Whether it's Jason's tank top or Lucia's hi-vis jacket, clothing crumples and creases as it would in real life. In one shot, we can even see Jason's chain swaying against his chest as he rides his motorcycle. It's the kind of detail that most studios wouldn't invest so much time in, because it's often the kind of thing that players don't notice, but I guess that's not Rockstar's style.

Of course, clothing isn't the only way that Rockstar is flexing on the industry. From its dedicated beer bottle tech to jiggle physics and individually-modelled blades of grass, there's a huge amount of attention to detail throughout the trailer, and there's a good chance that all that will translate to gameplay when the game eventually arrives.

