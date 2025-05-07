Following Red Dead Redemption 2's realistic horse anatomy, Rockstar doubles down with dedicated beer tech for GTA 6

GTA 6 fans have been poring over every detail of the new trailer and have noticed it's so detailed that even the beers have realistic bubbles.

After it was announced that GTA 6 is delayed until next May, I was expecting radio silence from Rockstar for a while, but the studio decided to throw us a bone and released a new GTA 6 trailer out of the blue. The trailer is an exciting ride that gives us a proper introduction to the new GTA 6 characters, including our dual protagonists Lucia and Jason, as well as the supporting cast. It looks super impressive, with even the likes of CD Projekt Red talking up how good it looks.

Despite only being a couple of minutes of footage, fans have already picked up on some of Rockstar's massive attention to detail on show – not surprising from the studio that programmed realistic horse testicles that shrink in the cold and extremely accurate rivers for Red Dead Redemption 2.

While Jason is watching his TV and seeing what seems to be a resurrected Phil Cassidy, Twitter user @hxrleysivy picked up on the tiniest of details in the scene. If you zoom in on the beer bottle on Jason's table, you can see it has bubbles fizzing to the top of it. Not only that, but there are realistic reflections of the TV screen in a nearby picture frame and on the glass coffee table.

There’s an insane amount of detail in EVERY single shot 😭‼️ #GTA6 #GrandTheftAutoVI pic.twitter.com/VvFJdpy6XKMay 6, 2025

Obviously these are cinematics, and that level of detail is unlikely to be present in the moment-to-moment gameplay, but it's still undoubtedly super impressive for Rockstar to make something so realistic looking, even if 99% of people playing GTA 6 won't even notice it.

Even though we've been waiting for GTA 6 longer than the majority of people you run into on GTA Online have been alive, it's clear Rockstar has made the most of it, if the cinematics are anything to go by.



Rockstar also released a whole host of GTA 6 screenshots on its website, giving a better look at its characters and locations.