85 new GTA 6 screenshots and images drop alongside new trailer, providing an in-depth tour of Vice City and all its surrounding locations

Rockstar didn't just drop GTA 6 trailer 2 today – it also provided 85 new GTA 6 screenshots and images giving us the most in-depth look at Vice City and its surrounding locations that we've seen yet, as well as quick introductions to the major characters of GTA 6.

Many of the screenshots focus on six key GTA 6 locations that'll appear in the game. There is, of course, Vice City itself – the glitzy town with a bustling nightlife heavily inspired by Miami, Florida. Contrast that with Ambrosia, a rundown industrial town seemingly populated by rednecks and biker gangs.

The more rural parts of the map will include the swamps of Grassrivers, the tourist hotspots around the Leonida Keys, and the wilderness of Mount Kalaga National Park. Finally, there's Port Gellhorn, which looks like it might as well be a factory for producing Florida Men.

GTA 6 location screenshots

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Vice City gets the most attention in these images, with nine screenshots (plus a postcard) dedicated to the location. Obviously, the town's had quite a glow-up since it last appeared on the PS2, with dense detail on the streets and crowded heavily crowded beaches on display. There's a particular focus on the nightlife, too.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Ambrosia is as far from the glitz of Vice City as you can get. Here we see a bunch of rural areas and industrial parks, with a particular focus on a biker gang apparently called the Final Chapter. The array of political signs and big billboard promising that a certain sweets shop is allied with "diversity 'n' treats" suggests Rockstar won't be shying away from its usual takes on current events, either.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

With Grassrivers we're getting into the swamps, complete with alligator hunters armed with assault rifles and riding airboats. The image of a police vehicle chasing a pickup truck through swamp water multiple feet high is particularly compelling, since it suggests we're going to have a lot of offroading options, and the volume of live alligators throughout these screens indicate that we're going to be spending plenty of time dealing with local wildlife.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The Loenida Keys are clearly the most touristy of these locations, with images showing waterside bars and beach shops, as well as more high-end activities like scuba diving and yachting. Exactly how many of these activities we'll be able to participate in as players isn't entirely clear, but given Rockstar's pedigree I wouldn't be surprised if they're all on the table.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Mount Kalaga National Park is largely wilderness, but it has a varied array of locations, including muddy dirtbike tracks, deep woodlands, canyon roads, and even streams suited for kayaking. I'm most interested, though, in the image of what looks like a Florida panther stalking some deer, as it looks like all the work Rockstar put into getting wildlife right in Red Dead Redemption 2 is continuing to pay off.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Port Gellhorn looks like it might be the least appealing of these locations to visit, as home to cheap motels and rundown strip clubs, though it'll certainly provide an appropriate location for GTA's take on rural crime.

Alongside today's trailer, Rockstar also dropped last names and backstories for protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Naturally, there are plenty of images of those characters among the new screenshots.

GTA 6 Jason and Lucia screenshots

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Lucia appears to take on a wide variety of roles throughout the game, as we see her here training to fight, sitting on a motorbike in casual businesswear, and partying it up. Jason, meanwhile, is doing everything you'd expect of a GTA protagonist (mostly drinking and shooting guns), though I'm curious if the image of him on the boat means we're getting a proper fishing minigame.

Plus, we got a look at a big chunk of the supporting cast of GTA 6 characters, who we'll presumably taking many of the game's missions from.

GTA 6 character screenshots