Every GTA 6 location revealed so far

Thanks to the latest information drop, we've now had a better look at various GTA 6 locations including the infamous Vice City. From the beautiful wild expanses of the Mount Kalaga National Park, to the run-down former glory of Port Gellhorn and the biker-controller industrial region of Ambrosia, there will be plenty of distinct places to explore when GTA 6 launches in May 2026. To give you a taste of what's to come, here's some details and images for six GTA 6 locations we've been introduced to so far.

Vice City in GTA 6

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

With Vice City we're returning to a classic GTA location, and although things have moved on since the '80s this is still the home of decadence and excess. If you've visited previously then you'll instantly recognize some of the distinctive neighborhoods, such as Ocean Beach with its white sands and pastel-colored art deco hotels, or the compact hustle and bustle of Little Cuba. There's also the VC Port, which claims to be the cruise ship capital of the world, so look out for the impressive vessels that are docked there.

Leonida Keys in GTA 6

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Known as the 'Gateway to Paradise', Leonida Keys is a tropical archipelago where you can go to unwind. It may not be the fanciest location, but it's easy to relax here whether you're joining a boat party out on the bay or crashing in one of the dive bars like The Rusty Anchor. And speaking of diving, there's a rich underwater world to explore just off the shore where you can encounter giant turtles and other fauna, but watch out as there are plenty of dangers also lurking in these waters.

Grassrivers in GTA 6

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Grassrivers form the wetlands of Leonida, which makes them a hunters' paradise for those trying to track down the region's famous gators where the buildings on stilts give way to the marshes. This is not an area to be taken lightly though, as deadlier predators lurk beneath the surface and there are strange discoveries to be made in this primordial expanse. If you venture out there alone, make sure you're armed!

Port Gellhorn in GTA 6

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Port Gellhorn is in stark decline, and life is hard in this run-down region of Leonida. From the Delights 'Cabaret' and the Starlet Motel to the now deserted strip malls and abandoned attractions, there's little here to bring in the tourists, but a new economy is emerging to keep the locals in business. The drug trade has firmly taken hold here, so watch your back (and your wallet) if you venture to this fallen vacation spot.

Ambrosia in GTA 6

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Don't be fooled by the name, as there's little that's sweet in Ambrosia – except the output of the Allied Crystal sugar refinery that provides the employment for the area. This is the epitome of American industry, where old school values are held high and enforced by the local biker gang who control the region. Make sure you don't step out of line here, or you'll have them to answer to.

Mount Kalaga National Park in GTA 6

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The Mount Kalaga National Park forms the northern border of the state, and offers a huge wilderness to explore. If you're looking for hunting then there are deer and mountain lions to stalk, while fishing, kayaking, off-road trails, and more are also on offer for the adventurous. Deeper in the backwoods there are hillbilly mystics and paranoid radicals who have hidden themselves away from government interference, so be careful if you go down to the woods today.

These are the main GTA 6 locations that have been revealed in detail so far, but I'm sure there will be plenty more to discover between now and that distant 2026 release date, so check back later for updates to this guide.

