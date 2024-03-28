All of the GTA 6 cars we know about so far

There are plenty of GTA 6 cars that we know about already, as the initial trailer is absolutely full of vehicles while we're being reintroduced to an updated Vice City setting. Many of these can be identified as returning vehicles from GTA 5 or earlier entries in the series, as Rockstar has a well-established stable of makes and models within their Grand Theft Auto universe, though there also appear to be some new arrivals to keep things fresh when GTA 6 launches some time in 2025. For now, here's a rundown of all the GTA 6 cars I've been able to identify.

GTA 6 cars in the first trailer

The trailer opens with a wide shot of a highway, and although it's quite zoomed out we can make out some of the larger vehicles.

Brute Shuttle Bus / Tour Bus Vapid Speedo Dashound Jobuilt Phantom and trailer

Then we have a beach scene, and although this isn't the typical location you'd expect to find GTA 6 cars there is one amongst the crowd in the background.

Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Lifeguard)

Next up are several supercars racing down a highway, while a passenger stands through the open top roof.

Pegassi Zorrusso Grotti Furia

Heading along an urban street, there's lots of shiny chrome on display.

Albany Primo Vapid Chino Declasse Granger 3600LX Albany Buccaneer Custom Schyster PMP 700 *new*

Further down that street there are several customized vehicles, which seems to suggest that modding options could be returning to GTA 6 cars.

Enus Jubilee Nagasaki Carbon RS Declasse Tulip M-100 Unknown car inspired by first-generation Ford Mustang *new* Western Sovereign

Next, we hit a neon-drenched main strip full of fresh rides.

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire Unknown car inspired by Lamborghini Aventador *new* Grotti Cheetah Classic Benefactor Schafter V12 Grotti Carbonizzare Obey Tailgater Invetero Coquette D10 Dundreary Landstalker XL

This is followed up by a series of social media clips, with an early one showing a race meet at a closed road junction.

Vapid Stanier

A cop is chasing an almost naked perp across a gas station forecourt.

Unknown truck inspired by fifth generation Dodge Ram *new* Vapid Sandking XL

A motorist 'apologises' for their bad driving.

Vapid Towtruck Imponte Ruiner

A scene from the Thrillbilly Mud Club show.

Vapid Sandking XL Nagasaki Outlaw Vapid Liberator

A hammer-wielding neighbor in the Hamlet area.

Declasse Vamos

A police chase races past our protagonists.

Vapid Stanier LE Police Cruiser Unknown law enforcement vehicle inspired by Ford Police Interceptor Utility *new*

An overturned car marks the end of another police pursuit.

Annis Hellion Karin Intruder Bravado Rumpo Unknown compact inspired by Chevrolet Sonic *new* Unknown SUV inspired by second generation Ford Explorer *new* Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

A gang rides through the neighborhood, with multiple versions of the same quads and dirt-bikes.

Nagasaki Blazer Maibatsu Sanchez

A dirt-bike gang then rides through an intersection closed by cops.

Bravado Banshee Unknown truck inspired by second generation Dodge Ram *new* Karin Futo Unknown minivan inspired by fifth generation Dodge Caravan *new* Vapid Police Cruiser Interceptor Karin Intruder Pfister Comet Retro Custom Bravado Buffalo Police Cruiser

Finally, we see our protagonists speeding off, either away from or on their way to a convenience store robbery.

Declasse Tulip

GTA 6 cars in other promotional material

Away from the first trailer, we can also see one of the GTA 6 cars in the key artwork, showing the protagonists sat on the hood of a new ride.

Unnamed Vapid Ute *new*

Those are all of the GTA 6 cars I've been able to identify so far, and as you can see there are plenty to be getting on with already. As further information and trailers are released I'll be updating this guide with the latest arrivals.

