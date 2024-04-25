How long to beat Stellar Blade? The length of the game and the time to beat will vary significantly based on the player's own skill, as well as how much of the game they actually want to experience. Yes, Stellar Blade is one of those experiences where there's a serious difference between just the story and 100% completion, so if you're wondering if it's worth it, or just if you have time to fit it into your week, here's how long to beat Stellar Blade, with different numbers depending on your playstyle.

How long is Stellar Blade? Hours, playtime and more

Stellar Blade's time to beat will vary, as mentioned, depending on how much of it you want to complete. Having had members of the GamesRadar+ team go through it, we can say the following is the case:

Just story: 15-20 hours

15-20 hours Standard playthrough (story + some side content): 20-25 hours

20-25 hours 100% Completion: 30+ hours

Stellar Blade's length is clearly incredibly elastic - though starting as a linear game, later on it becomes more open and players will gain more freedom to pursue side content and optional gameplay, including collectibles, side quests and more besides. This is side content that will obviously make it easier for players to progress, but it's not essential, and can be avoided if you just want to focus on the main plot.

This means that most players will probably be finished before they hit the 30 hour mark, assuming they don't want to completely scrub the game for collectibles and extra content, or start a new game afterwards.

