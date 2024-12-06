How long is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

Knowing how long it takes to beat Indiana Jones and the Great Circle might not be all that helpful because the length can vary so much. It’s entirely possible to blast through the Indy’s adventure in less than 20 hours, but you’d be missing out on so many side quests, puzzles, and secrets that you’d only be scratching the surface. More to the point, it’s likely that you’ll be plenty distracted by all these extra archeological errands even if you do try to whip through Indiana Jones and the Great Circle quickly.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle length

The time it takes to beat Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is largely down to how many of the side activities you engage with. Some of these are quick puzzles, including the Indiana Jones ticket stub code, while others are much lengthier and feel like main story quests.

Your puzzle-solving abilities will also affect how long it takes to complete this game, though you can make things as easier on yourself by using the easiest adventure settings under the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle difficulty options, using photo hints, or using our guides, of course. With all that in mind, here are some estimated completion times below, so you can get a rough idea of the length of the Great Circle:

Quick (critical path only): 12-16 hours

12-16 hours Standard (critical path and some side activities): 16-30 hours

16-30 hours Completionist (100%): 35+ hours

If you’re charging through Indy’s main quest like you’re in one of the movies, it’s still going to take you at least 12 hours to roll the credits. Since some quests require you to buy valuable equipment, getting money through exploration and extra activities might slow you down a bit, but you can still complete the story in under 20 hours – the writer of our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review completed the game in about 18 hours with a good number of extra bits completed and collectibles found.

However, as I said, there are many, many distractions in the game, particularly in the highly dense Vatican area that you visit early on. This all means it’s much more likely that you’ll beat Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in around 20-25 hours, particularly if you’re not using hints for puzzles. Obviously, if you’re going for the full 100% completion, you’ll probably be spending well over 30 hours hoovering every artifact and note up possible. They belong in a museum!

