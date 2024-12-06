Indiana Jones Blackshirt key, uniform, and boxing ring guide

The Indiana Jones Blackshirt key is linked to both the Blackshirt Uniform and an underground boxing ring that that accesses. However, you'll want the key when you first find a gate you can't open right at the start, before you even reach the Vatican properly. Despite this early tease, it's not a key you can get all that early on, and requires some exploration off the beaten path. So if you want to know how long it'll take and what you'll get, here's what to expect.

You'll find the first Blackshirt gate before Indiana Jones guard house key but you'll have to play on for a while to get the key and come back later.

Indiana Jones Blackshirt Key and Uniform location

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Indiana Jones Blackshirt Key and Uniform can be found at this map location but it's an odd, out-of-the-way dead end to find and appears as a blank spot on the map. So here's the route to reach it.

From the first Vatican area you entered with the big red Mussolini poster, at the end, take the gate on the right hand side into the Vatican Gardens area in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Head left down this alley. You'll pass the door to the underground boxing ring just before that arch, but I'll come back to that as you can't enter it until you have the uniform.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you reach the Borgia Courtyards at the bottom take the left turn by the truck and keep going until you see this right-hand turn through an arch.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Keep taking the stairs up and you'll eventually come out into a roof area where you can get through a hole in a wire fence to look down on some Blackshirts hanging out.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Drop down into this area, deal with the guards and you'll find the Blackshirt Uniform and key lying on a bench by a barrel in front of the tent.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Picking that up will get you both the uniform and key and allow you entry in to the Underground Boxing Ring.

Indiana Jones Underground Boxing Ring

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Indiana Jones Underground Boxing Ring is found at this map location but you can't do anything until you have the uniform found above. Once you have that disguise and are wearing it, knocking on the door will open it up.

Inside you'll be able to fight three opponents of increasing difficulty to win ₤80, ₤120 and ₤240 in turn, and 150 adventure points at the end when they're all defeated. You can also buy two Indiana Jones books, Hardboiled 1, which improves your health by merging two bars, and Sawbones 1, which increases your Bandage carrying capacity by one. There are also bandages, bread and fruit in the room to help you heal between bouts.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 will be releasing in Spring 2025

