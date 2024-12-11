How to get the Indiana Jones Wehrmacht key and uniform

The Indiana Jones Wehrmacht key and uniform are found in the same Nazi watchtower in Gizeh, but you need to complete a particular mission first. The watchtower in question is locked behind a fence that doesn’t open until you’ve infiltrated the massive Nazi compound near one of the pyramids, so if you’ve found a gate that needs the Wehrmacht key or need the uniform for the underground boxing ring, you’ll need to come back after that mission. I’ve explained exactly when and where you can nab the Wehrmacht key and uniform in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle below.

Indiana Jones Wehrmacht key and uniform location

Unlike the Indiana Jones Blackshirt key and uniform, you can’t just grab the Wehrmacht equivalents. The Wehrmacht key and uniform are sealed away behind a fence which doesn’t open until you’ve infiltrated the Nazi compound near the pyramid with Gina and scuffled with Voss in the detention center during the main Idol of Ra adventure in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

After making a quick getaway with Gina and Nawal, you’ll find yourself in a clearing with a Nazi watchtower and the train tracks to your left. Head around the back of the watchtower and look up to spot a pole, then grapple up to it with Indy’s whip. Next, climb all the way around the watchtower and then hop in through the open window. There will be one Nazi inside who you’ll need to beat up.

Drop down the ladder to the ground floor and then collect the Wehrmacht uniform on the desk. This also includes the Wehrmacht key and a P08 Luger pistol which you can load with blue Wehrmacht ammo found around Gizeh. Be sure to also loot the desk’s drawer for a bonus 50 Lira! After that, you can leave the watchtower through the gate using the key and head left under the train tracks to get back to Gizeh-proper.

Donning the Wehrmacht uniform disguise lets you can get into Nazi-occupied restricted areas with minimal fuss, such as the Khentkawes I excavation site where you can complete the Indiana Jones Secret of the Queen Mother fieldwork and an underground boxing ring. You can also use the key to open several sealed Nazi areas with useful items, notes, and books inside.

Indiana Jones Gizeh Village Underground Boxing Ring location

Just like in the Vatican, there’s a secret boxing ring in the Gizeh Village which Indy can get into only while wearing the Wehrmacht uniform. It’s on the east side of the village just beyond the leather jacket merchant. You’ll know you’re close when you hear villagers talking about “strange sounds beneath that Nazi-occupied house”.

Once you’re inside, you’ll be able to face three different opponents of increasing difficulty in this ring, getting you larger Lira payouts for your victories – 75, 150, and 300. Beating all three opponents and completing the Knuckle Duster Den side quest gets you 300 Adventure Points too. You can put both the Lira and AP towards buying and unlocking the Hardboiled 2 and Sawbones 2 Adventure Books for sale next to the ring, which improve your health by merging two bars and increase your maximum Bandage carrying capacity by one respectively.

