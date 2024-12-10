How to complete the Indiana Jones Light Chamber puzzle

The Indiana Jones Light Chamber puzzle has you unlocking the Three Eyed Gate by moving beams of light to recreate three symbols. It’s the last and most complex light beam puzzles in the Gizeh area, testing everything you’ve learned about them so far in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and adding in this shape-making mechanic. That means there are a lot of moving parts to this puzzle, so it takes a while to figure out and solve, but I can help you get through the Three Eyed Gate puzzle and get closer to the Idol of Ra nice and quickly.

Indiana Jones Light Chamber puzzle explained

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Having just completed the Indiana Jones Chamber of Resonance puzzle, your next challenge is getting past the Three Eyed Gate by solving the Light Chamber puzzle. In short, you’ve got to recreate the shapes on the three locking discs in the middle of the gate by shining beams of light onto the six surrounding shapes.

However, you’ll notice that this main room has only one beam pointing at the gate, which means your first goal is to get more light beams to work with, so here’s how the entire Chamber of Light puzzle works in Indiana Jones:

Start by shining the central mirror at the top shape in the right column. This opens a door on your left which leads to another mirror.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Use this new mirror to direct a beam of light through the gap in the collapsed rocks and onto the mirror on the right in the main room.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Go back to the main room and direct the central mirror onto the top shape in the left column, then move the right mirror to shine on the middle shape in the right column. This opens the door on your right.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Head through the door and the corridor on the right to eventually find a loose brass mirror. Pick up the mirror and carry it to the other open door on the right side of the main room, where you’ll find a shining pedestal but with no mirror. Place the mirror on it and the beam will hit the mirror on the left back in the main room, so now you have three mirrors in the main room you can use to recreate the symbols on the Three Eyed Gate.

Indiana Jones Light Chamber Three Eyed Gate symbol combinations

For the top symbol, direct the left beam to the bottom-left shape. If you haven’t moved the other two beams, they should already be in the correct position, so this will solve itself.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

For the middle symbol, move the central beam up to the top-right shape and the right beam down to the middle-left shape.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

For the final symbol at the bottom, move the central beam down to the bottom-right shape and the left beam across to the middle-right shape.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Once all three locking discs have moved into position, you will have solved the Light Chamber puzzle! The Three Eyed Gate will open, letting you go much deeper into the ancient caves beneath the pyramid and crack on with your adventure as it nears the end of the Gizeh leg.

Once all three locking discs have moved into position, you will have solved the Light Chamber puzzle! The Three Eyed Gate will open, letting you go much deeper into the ancient caves beneath the pyramid and crack on with your adventure as it nears the end of the Gizeh leg.



