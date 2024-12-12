How to complete the Indiana Jones Sanctuary of the Guardians puzzles

Wrapping up the Indiana Jones Sanctuary of the Guardians fieldwork isn’t easy as this adventure under the Great Sphinx has several puzzles barring your way. You’ll first need to retrieve a gold medallion from a Nazi-controlled area before you can even get into the sanctuary, but once you’re in, there’s a gold mask puzzle you need to solve, followed by the mirror statue puzzle to get a stele for Nawal. It’s not quite the Idol of Ra, but still a valuable find that can help you on your search for the idol, so here’s how you can rattle through the Sanctuary of the Guardians in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones Sanctuary of the Guardians walkthrough

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To begin the Sanctuary of the Guardians fieldwork, you need to speak to Gina as she’s monitoring the Nazi radio frequencies in Nawal’s tent. She’ll uncover some information about the Sphinx dig site where you can find the sanctuary. Follow the waypoint on your map over to the Sphinx and then look for the tunnel on its south side – there will be Nazis about who will spot Indy, so stealth is the best approach here, unless you happen to have the Indiana Jones Wehrmacht disguise already.

Once you get inside, you’ll bump into Gina, find the Digsite Outfit disguise, and realise you need some kind of medallion to get through the stone door blocking the way. So, your first job for this Indiana Jones and the Great Circle side quest is getting that medallion. To ensure the rest of the quest goes smoothly, I’d recommend getting the lighter from the Gizeh Village merchant prior to returning to the sanctuary door too.

Indiana Jones Sanctuary of the Guardians gold medallion

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To get the gold medallion key in Indiana Jones, you must snatch it from a tent in the Nazi Recreational Area – this is a restricted area west northwest of the Great Sphinx, so you must wear the Digsite Outfit to avoid getting caught, though you still need to watch for Captains as our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle tips say.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Head to large tent on the east side of the area and you’ll notice a group of Nazis playing a card game at a table as you go in. One of the officers will ask you to bring him a bottle, so head around to the other side of the tent and pick up the bottle next to some shot glasses on a desk.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You’ll notice the gold medallion is right next to the bottle, but I recommend handing the bottle back to the officer first as taking too long can cause them all to get angry and start fighting you. Once you’ve handed over the bottle, nab the medallion and get out the recreational area. Now you can head back to the Sphinx and use the medallion to finally get into the Sanctuary of the Guardians.

Indiana Jones Sanctuary of the Guardians gold mask puzzle

(Image credit: Bethesda)

After avoiding some traps and navigating with your lighter, you’ll eventually run into a puzzle where you must release a gold mask from a stone pedestal. This is achieved by moving mirrors to reflect beams of light at other mirrors until the locking mechanism around the mask is deactivated. Here’s a breakdown of what to do

Go over to the mirror on the far side of the room on the right and shine it at the mirror to the right next to the collapsed pillar (the target mirror is actually the one immediately on your left as you enter this room). Next, shine the other mirror on the far side of the room at the mirror on the left (again, this is actually the mirror immediately on your right as you came into this room).

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Go over to the mirror behind the collapsed column near the entrance to this room and shine it at the plate you can see between the steps.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Finally, go to the other mirror near the entrance and shine it at the other plate between the steps.

With that, you can retrieve the gold mask, which Gina will then take and start goofing. Take a photo of her and a cutscene will play that leads you into the next part of the sanctuary, which involves avoiding a lot of scorpions using your lighter and some torches. Then you’ll eventually reach the mirror statue puzzle to wrap up this tomb raid.

Indiana Jones Sanctuary of the Guardians mirror statue puzzle

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The mirror statue puzzle in the Sanctuary of the Guardians is thankfully pretty easy and uses the same mirror reflection mechanic as the last puzzle. Here’s how it works:

Start by shining the central mirror at the plate above the door on the left. This causes the door to open, revealing a mirror holder with no mirror on it.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Next, shine the central mirror onto the plate above the door on the right. The door won’t fully open, so you’ll then have to give Gina a leg-up so that she can climb around and pass a mirror under the door crack.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Shine the central mirror back onto the door on the left and then place the loose mirror that Gina found onto the mirror holder through the door. This will shine a beam onto the mirror statue, so now you need to figure out the last one. As you head back into the main room, Gina will show you another mirror she’s found, but with nowhere to put it, she holds it. You need to reposition the central mirror so that it shines at the mirror she’s holding, which will complete the puzzle and open the way out.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

After a bit more spelunking and avoiding scorpions, you’ll eventually reach the Protector Stele treasure inside and the exit. Now you can head back to Nawal to hand the stele over to her for the Idol of Ra quest, but if you’ve already handed over the four she requires, you can give them to the delivery boy instead for the Belongs in a Museum side quest. That also marks the end of the Sanctuary of the Guardians fieldwork, granting you 400 Adventure Points!

This is only a small part of Indy’s globetrotting journey, so be sure to read our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review to find out what we think of the whole adventure.



