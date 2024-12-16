How to fix gear trains in Indiana Jones for the cog wheel puzzle

The Indiana Jones cog wheel puzzle will see you fixing a Khmer mechanism in Sukhothai, adding cogs to a left and right gear train to open a hidden gate. There are gears and cogs scattered all around that you'll need to place correctly to get everything moving but it can be unclear what you need to do. Especially as you don't have enough cogs to fix both sides at once, so you need to fix one and then cannibalise it for parts to repair the other.

Where to find all the cogs for the gate puzzle in Indiana Jones

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There are four cogs in the main chamber to use, two small and two large. There's also another small cog behind the Left Gear Train on a small ledge I've highlighted above. You should find that when you investigate the need for water as it's on the platform you need to reach to whip yank the pipe open to start the water flow.

That gives you a grand total of three small cogs and two large ones.

Just remember to get the water flowing over the wheel behind the Left Gear Train or you won't be able solve that puzzle when the time comes.

Indiana Jones cog wheel puzzle right gear train

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Above is the solution for the Right Gear Chain in Indiana Jones. You'll need all three small cogs and one large one to connect the central cog to the one on the right. When you have it all placed correctly, pulling the lever will make the two monster statues drop into the floor. Once that's happened the puzzle is solved and you can take the cogs off to use on the left hand side.

Indiana Jones cog wheel puzzle left gear train

(Image credit: Bethesda)

This is the solution for the Left Gear Train in Indian Jones. You'll need all the cogs you've found - two large and three small - to complete this one and connect the central cog with the destination cog on the left hand side. Again, when you get it right the two monster statues will sink into the floor to let you know it's complete in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. If you haven't done the right hand side at this point you can now strip the cogs to use them there.

How to open the hidden gate in Indiana Jones

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Once both the gear trains have been solved and the cog mechanisms have done their job all that's left to do it turn the wheel that is highlighted. That will open the hidden gate, letting Indy and Gina carry on and see what's on the other side.

If you're looking for more to play once Indy's done then check out the best new games right now.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission