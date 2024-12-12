How to complete the Indiana Jones cipher machine code puzzle on the battleship

The Indiana Jones cipher machine code puzzle is solved using the Captain’s Code and various Code Tables to get through to the ship’s bridge on the Kummetz. It’s the last puzzle aboard the Nazi battleship and it’s certainly not the easiest as you’ve got to cross reference a few documents and ensure you’ve placed this enigma machine’s letter code wheels in the correct order. That all means one mistake can result in you getting completely the wrong answer, so I’ve explained the solution for this cipher machines puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle below.

Indiana Jones cipher machine code explained

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Upon entering the Officer Lounge, you’ll easily find all the components you need to solve this puzzle: The Captain’s Code, two Code Lists, the cipher machine, and four code wheels covered in letters, none of which are inside the machine where they should be. Therefore, your first job is getting the cipher machine ready, and then you can work on breaking the code on this enigma – just don’t do what I did in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and think you need to manually solve everything using the code tables, as it’s much simpler!

Here’s what you need to do:

Using the Captain’s Code, JÖGM, examine the code wheels for these letters and place them into the cipher machine in this order. The wheel with a ‘J’ on it goes in the leftmost slot, then the wheel with the ‘Ö’ goes in the next slot, and so on.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Close the lid on the cipher machine and rotate the wheels to spell out JÖGM in the top row with the white triangles pointing next to each letter. With that, the bottom row of letters spells out “BLUT”.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Examine the Code Table on the table behind you and you’ll find that the four-digit code for BLUT is 3666. Head over to the exit door and enter the code. The door will swing open, and you’ll be able to climb up the ladder to reach the battleship’s bridge.

With that, you’ve completed the Kummetz cipher machine puzzle and are practically at the end of the Himalayas level, ready to embark on the next stage of Indy’s adventure. Remember the above steps as there’s another one of these cipher machine puzzles in the next main region.

This is only a small part of Indy’s globetrotting journey, so be sure to read our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review to find out what we think of the whole adventure.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.