How to get the Father and Son safe code in Indiana Jones

The Indiana Jones Father and Son safe code pops up after completing A Nun in Trouble and getting a key from Gina. The combination to opening the safe involves using an Italian poem and a Polybius Square diagram to decipher it. But the heavily cursive handwriting could cause you trouble trying to read the letters.

Indiana Jones Father and Son safe code solution

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you complete A Nun in Trouble, Gina will give you a key that opens a door you passed during her rescue mission. It'll let you access a balcony that leads to a room with a dog and cat inside, as well as a safe.

Exploring the room will uncover an Italian poem and a Polybius Square diagram:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The ringed letters in the poem give you columns and rows for the Polybius Square, which in turn should give you the code for the safe. The only potential hiccup here is that the overly florid cursive writing really does make that last letter look like an 'a'. It's actually an 'o', however, and pairing the ringed letters in the order you find them written gives you this code:

i + r = 5

i + a = 8

t + a = 7

s + o = 3

That makes the Father and Son safe code in Indiana Jones 5873

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Open up the safe and you'll find some info that fleshes out the story. Specifically a surveillance photo of Indy meeting Father Antonio and at the Siwa dig where he found the Cat Mummy, a note about the surveillance, and another note referencing the Holy Grail. You'll also get 100 Adventure Points.

