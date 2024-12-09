How to complete the Indiana Jones A Date to Remember mystery

The Indiana Jones A Date to Remember mystery tasks you with discovering a code for a hidden Blackshirt shipment container to get some useful loot. However, uncovering this code is a little confusing since you need to cross reference a letter, a calendar, and a lookup table to arrive at the correct answer. You’ll also be deep in fascist territory, so the Indiana Jones Blackshirt uniform is essential to completing this without any fuss. Here’s how you find the Blackshirt shipment container and get the code to crack it open.

The Indiana Jones A Date to Remember mystery kicks off in the Blackshirt tent area in the northwest corner of the central Belvedere Courtyard area of the Vatican. The southwestern tent holds a Shipment Report on the desk, which importantly tells you that Centurione de Luca “decoded the key for the wrong day” and therefore kicks off this shipment container mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Your map will then direct you to investigate the garden square in the Vatican’s Museum Wing, which can only be accessed via the door in this restricted Blackshirt tent area. However, you’ll find that the door – marked with a sign reading “Musei Vaticani” – is locked unless you’ve progressed the “A Nun in Trouble” fieldwork activity to the point where you need to follow Gina to the museum. She picks the lock on this Museum Wing entrance door, and there’s no other way in without her help.

Head across to the east side of the garden to find the lone Blackshirt tent with the chest inside and watch for the sleeping Blackshirt. To the left of the chest, you can grab a Secret Delivery Letter and a Calendar Page on the desk, and a Code Lookup Table in the drawer. Using those documents, you can enter the code 6380 to open the chest – the DICE code key is meant to correspond to Wednesday, making the code 4718, but de Luca set it for October 15, a Friday, so using this information and the Lookup Table, you get the real answer.

Inside the chest, you’ll find 10 Lira, Giovanni’s Letter, and a Vatican Medicine map guide, which reveals the locations of all 15 medicine bottles on the Vatican map. These medicine bottles can be handed over to Sister Valeria in exchange for Adventure Books that improve Indy’s stamina and health, which I highly recommend getting before heading off to Gizeh after you solve the Indiana Jones Fountain of Confession puzzle.



