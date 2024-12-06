How to get the Indiana Jones cellar box code near the post office

The Indiana Jones cellar crate code can be confusing as this lockbox stash has a combination you can easily miss thanks to a mechanic that the game doesn't really ever formally introduce. The code is actually in the room with you in the Great Circle though, as long as you know to check the right place. Here's what you need to do.

Indian Jones cellar crate code

The Indiana Jones cellar lockbox is down some stairs just around the corner from the Vatican post office, and you'll likely discover it as part of the Savage Discovery quest when you're looking for a stone tablet. That will get you the cellar key to enter the basement, where you'll find the crate with lock code. There's also an inscription you can photograph for Father Antonio in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

However, there's no code, note or other information in the room initially to help you with the stash. You'll only get the code when you pick up the missing tablet. That will play a cut scene, after which Indy will be attacked by a guard. The Indiana Jones Cellar box code is on the guard's body once you defeat him, although it's easy to miss if you don't think to look at the body once he's on the floor.

Pick up the Lockbox note from the guard and you'll find it says the code is 'November last year'. With the game taking place in 1937 that gives us 1936 and 11. Although much like the Indiana Jones ticket stub code or the Secret of Secrets safe code you'll have the numbers but no order but it's basically what you think though, and the Indiana Jones cellar lockbox code is 1136.

Open it up and inside you'll find a new Indiana Jones book called Street Scrapper 1, which will increase your damage with melee weapons. If you already have the camera at this point don't forget to photograph the inscription while you're there.

