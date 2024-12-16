How to get the Indiana Jones A Game of Wits Mak-Yek board game safe code
Solving Lorenzo’s challenge using the Mak-Yek board game will get you a code for a nearby safe in Indiana Jones
The Indiana Jones Game of Wits safe code puzzle involves learning the Mak-Yek board game to complete Lorenzo’s challenge. This version of checkers or draughts gets you a four-digit code once completed and, while it has some simple rules, putting them into action to get the combination complicates things. Especially since you can’t move the pieces yourself to test possible solutions. Although don’t give up on getting into this safe in Voss’ base as it contains a lot of cash that you’ll almost certainly need, so I’ve explained how you get the safe code for the Mak-Yek board game puzzle below.
It's also a good idea to grab the Indiana Jones Royal Army uniform while you’re in Voss’ base as this’ll make sneaking around much easier.
Indiana Jones A Game of Wits safe code explained
Lorenzo’s challenge, which kicks off the A Game of Wits mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, tasks you with capturing all the red tokens by moving four different blue tokens only once each.
The rules sheet next to the board explains that pieces can move horizontally or vertically any distance until they hit a board edge or another piece. Additionally, enemy pieces are captured when they are surrounded on opposite sides by your pieces or you fill a one-square gap between two enemy pieces. The other key thing to bear in mind, which isn’t explicitly stated, is that captured pieces are removed from the board. That means you must imagine the red tokens disappear when captured, freeing up nearby blue tokens, which is crucial to getting the order of the code numbers correct.
With all that in mind, you can imagine moving the blue tokens as above and looking at their final positions against the row numbers on the sides of the board to get the A Game of Wits safe code 3186 in Indiana Jones.
- F1 moves up to F3, capturing E3 and G3 = 3
- H1 moves left to D1, capturing C1 = 1
- B1 moves up to B8, capturing A8, C8, D8, and E8 = 8
- F8 moves down to F6, capturing F5 and F4 = 6
Now you can enter that code into the safe almost directly behind the Mak-Yek board to complete A Game of Wits and bag 250 Adventure Points. More importantly, you’ll also get 195 baht, which goes nicely towards buying the rebreather if you’re yet to get that. While you’re skulking around Voss’ base, it’s a good idea to look out for the Indiana Jones Serpent’s Chest too.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle features a great variety of puzzles to solve across all the destinations and between action set pieces, which makes it one of the best adventure games you can play right now.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.
- Leon HurleyManaging editor for guides
Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann says Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is about "what happens when you put your faith in different institutions"
As the live service wars continue, analyst says games like Black Myth: Wukong, Palworld, and Helldivers 2 prove it's hard to predict the next hit: "All bets are off"