Where to find the Indiana Jones Royal Army uniform and key

The Indiana Jones Royal Army Uniform and key is part of the Sukhothai boxing ring mission, called the Jungle Bruiser Pit. It's not too hard to find, although you will have to take a slight detour in the boat to access the path you need to reach it. Get it and not only will you get the Royal Army disguise, but also the Royal Army key, and access to the boxing ring where you can fight opponents for cash and buy a few books.

This is basically the same set up as both the Indiana Jones Blackshirt disguise in the Vatican, and the Indiana Jones Wehrmacht uniform in Gizeh, although this one will require a lot more stealth to acquire than either of those two.

Indiana Jones Royal Army disguise and key location

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Once you have the boat and can move freely through Sukhothai's waterways, you'll be able to find the Jungle Bruiser boxing ring at the map location above in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (where the white arrow is).

Knocking on the door will get you turned away as you 'don't belong' and start the mission to 'find a disguise'. This will mark the yellow ring you can see in the upper red area on that map. This is Voss' base and, while it looks straightforward to reach, you'll have take a slight detour.

To get the Royal Army Uniform in Indiana Jones you'll need to first go here on the map, and find the Wat Chana Songkhram dock:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll need to go there because there's no boat access to Voss' base, and this is the nearest place you can land. When you land there leave the boat, head through the hole in the wall, and then turn right, ignoring the closer Nazi base on your left.

Look for the large bamboo bridge and prepare to start sneaking as soon as you reach it, as there will be fascists around once you do. Head over the bridge and towards these towers:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll reach a smaller wooden bridge and see a base crawling with enemies. To avoid a massive fight, look to your left on or just before the bridge for this hidden entrance by a tiger symbol:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Drop down off the bridge and use this route to get into the camp unseen. You'll be under a building and will find a Slug Boy 2 book to boost your handgun ammo in a basket immediately on your left.

Stay in cover under the building until you reach the truck and then follow the route to the left. Leave the building and then keep to the left of this area as you move forwards, staying in cover wherever possible until you reach this two floor wooden tent:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The uniform will be on a table by three fuel cans, where the arrow is pointing. Cover is sparse here, so make your way as carefully as you can to the marked spot and grab the Indiana Jone Royal Army disguise and key as soon you can. Once you have it you'll find getting around Sukhothai a lot easier, and you'll be able to enter the boxing ring to earn cash and buy books.

Get ready for more action with the best adventure games.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission