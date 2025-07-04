As Hollow Knight: Silksong gets 7 new Steam updates in less than a week, the SKONG community reaches levels of cope hitherto unseen: "The wait is almost over"

I've seen maybe too much Hollow Knight: Silksong copium in my time, but after the much-hyped sequel got seven Steam updates in less than a week, the hope in the self-proclaimed SKONG community is at an all-time high. (Or maybe an all-time low depending on how tired everyone is of the clown make up at this point.)

In the last four days alone, Silksong seemingly received seven backend updates on SteamDB. There are no details on what's actually changed this time, though, apart from some trailers changing in the first update. Back in June, the game got a copyright update and some achievement updates in various languages.

Back in March, the game got an unprecedented (at the time) two updates in two weeks, with a copyright update from 2019 to 2025, among other changes. But the drastically faster pace of updates this time around – even if they are mysterious – is what's sent fans into a frenzy.

"This is the most Steam updates we've gotten in such a short time period," one Redditor points out. "I don't think you understand what this means, It means it's coming out tomorrow," another maybe joked.

"Another one?? They actually just might be releasing the game soon, the wait is almost over," is maybe a somewhat reasonable cope all things considered. Although some fans joke that the developers are "crunching" and told Team Cherry there's "no need to release this game soon..."

One especially cursed post says: "The prophecy foretells that the game will be released when a choir of 1,000 virgins sing the skong song." I'm not quite sure what to make of that, but it's a good example of how far we've strayed from Skong's light.

Either way, where there's smoke, there's fire, and there hasn't been this much smoke in years. Both Xbox and Team Cherry itself have reiterated that the game is coming this year, for real this time. We'll have to cross our fingers and hope it manifests for now.

