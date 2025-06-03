A big Hollow Knight: Silksong Steam update has Metroidvania hopefuls daring to believe once again as Summer Game Fest and Xbox's Summer Showcase nears: "Doubters in shambles"

I've probably written this a dozen times or more over the course of my career, but it might finally be time for some actual Hollow Knight: Silksong news. The Steam page has had its first meaningful update in years.

The actual change is that the store or CD keys have been added, which could mean an actual build of the game is available and awaiting release. There's also a game file update, achievement updates in multiple languages, and trailer changes.

Back in March, there were some metadata changes , including the copyright update from 2019 to 2025, and some boxes being ticked that suggest the game will be available on Nvidia GeForce Now.

Hollow Knight fans hold onto every single scrap of news with both hands and don't let go, and these newest changes seem to be the most exciting in ages. "This update on Steam just happened!" posts one hopeful fan on Reddit – it was in all caps there.

"Doubters in shambles," writes another. Hopefully, their triumph isn't premature.

People on ResetEra spotted the news first, and they believe the game will be shadow-dropped during the Xbox's Summer Game Fest showcase. We do believe that the game is coming sometime this year , and Xbox seems to be the leader in marketing it, so this makes a lot of sense.

"Shadowdrop on Gamepass and I'll have to put my Switch 2 down for a bit," reads one comment. "The Xbox showcase is in a few days, and Microsoft has the advertising rights for Silksong. It's happening," agrees another.

