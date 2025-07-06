Ingenious Tears of the Kingdom player spends 3 glitchy hours bringing Purah, Paya, and a fake Zelda from across the map all for the perfect photo for Link's wall

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a game that's obviously prone to a lot of breakage since, I mean, it lets players build almost whatever they can imagine and mess with Hyrule's physics in unexpected ways. But one ingenious player has gone a step further and gotten Zelda, Paya, and Purah to link up from across the map for one sweet photo.

Originally posted to Reddit, maxguy274 shared that they spent three whole hours and a dozen large Zonai charges trying to pull off the glitchy feat. "Flying the NPCs across the map was easy," they wrote. "Arranging them in a way that was satisfying and getting them to pose properly took up way too much time."

In case you didn't know, a popular glitch has existed in the game since launch that allows you to move your favorite NPCs around the map. All you need to do is trap them inside a flying contraption, which can be a little finnicky, and then make sure you don't let them out of your sight in case they respawn in their original location - this is a glitch, not a feature, after all.

"They do find their way back after you teleport away," the dedicated Zelda photographer explained. "In fact, if I looked away from them for too long, they would just teleport back to their usual places and reset my progress."

Of course, the only wrinkle is that Princess Zelda doesn't actually exist on the world map, so the player had to use one of the Yiga members disguised as Zelda instead. "I only flew around the map with Purah and Paya because moving the fake Zelda would be impossible since she's a static NPC," they added, "so I just took the picture where you usually find her, which is under the cave on the Great Plateau." Again, genius.

