I've found the perfect Legend of Zelda action figure, and nothing else even comes close

I may have just found the most perfect Legend of Zelda action figure there ever was, and it isn't even a contest.

The Good Smile Company already had my attention thanks to its Nendoroid figures (and I've made it my life's mission to grab the Wind Waker version), but now it's fully grabbed me by the collar with its latest figma recreation. Well, technically this is a re-release of the older Legend of Zelda action figure that you can find on the likes of Walmart or Amazon, but I think it may feature all-new accessories not seen in the prior model. That includes a portal for Link to 'appear' through, a glider, a Zonai rocket, and bonus weapons. In other words, an easy addition to our list of the best Legend of Zelda merch.

Your princess ISN'T in another castle (Image credit: Good Smile Company) The Good Smile version of Zelda from Tears of the Kingdom is currently available at Amazon, if you fancy having the full set. There's also a Skyward Sword figma Link at Amazon right now if you'd prefer to kick it old-school.

While Good Smile's Nendoroid figures are more exaggerated, this Legend of Zelda toy feels like it's leapt straight from the screen. The paint-job makes it pop with a vibrancy that feels very true to the colorful games, and its facial expressions are so well-captured that they could be in-action stills from Tears of the Kingdom. The articulation is impressive too, which always helps bring life to an action figure – it doesn't feel stilted or stiff like some of the best toys do.

From "The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom" comes the rerelease of figma Link! The figma comes with multiple face plates and plenty of optional parts for a wide variety of poses! Preorders open now!Shop: https://t.co/67t9fcnJmE#Zelda #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/U1ojAlwrOLFebruary 26, 2026

Those accessories are what really make it sing in my eyes, though. The craftable weapons and tools from Tears of the Kingdom define that game, so including them here make it feel like a true ode to the sequel rather than "just another Link." Seeing as the Switch Zelda games are some of the most fun we've had with the franchise in this house, it'd make the perfect addition to our gaming setup. Maybe it's time I put in a pre-order at Good Smile…

