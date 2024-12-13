Where to find all the Serpent's Chest keys in Indiana Jones

The Indiana Jones Serpent's Chest mission will see you finding three ancient keys hidden in the Vatican, Gizeh and Shanghai. A couple of these are quite well hidden, and can be extremely hard to find thanks to an unhelpful map. You'll also need the rebreather you buy in Sukhothai to reach two of them, so there's a lot involved here.

If you want to find all three keys for the Serpent's Chest in Indiana Jones then I've got a full walkthrough here to guide you through all the locations you need to reach.

Indiana Jones Serpent's Chest location

You'll find the Serpent's Chest in Voss' camp in Indiana Jones. It's in a smaller side tent near the bigger main tent. Finding it will trigger the Serpent's Chest mystery and say that you need to revisit previous locations, specifically the Vatican, Gizeh and Shanghai, to find the three keys needed to open it.

If you haven't already got the rebreather, so you can breathe underwater in Sukhothai, get it before you try to find the keys as you won't be able to reach two of them without it. Once you've bought that in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle you can backtrack and find all three keys in the locations I've outlined below.

Indiana Jones Vatican Serpent's Chest key

Indiana Jones Vatican serpent's key is probably the hardest to find as not only does the map direct you to the wrong place (because it's actually underneath where you'll end up) but it's also through an extremely well hidden, hard to reach hole in a very dark corner.

It's in the area you eventually access by solving the Indiana Jones Sacred Wounds puzzle, so to start looking head to the excavation site where the bulldozer crashed through the roof at the end of that section. Head in via the hole you originally left by and follow the map marker until you reach the chamber with the chandelier you can use to whip swing across the room.

When you get there, instead of trying to reach the marker you'll want to head to this leaning pillar here:

If you look down from the path above you should see an alcove you can drop down to:

From there you'll see a small hole in the wall you can jump to which will lead to a new area:

Follow this new path and you'll eventually find the Ancient Vatican Key for the Serpent's Chest in the broken bottom of a giant urn.

Indiana Jones Gizeh Serpent's Chest key

The Indiana Jones Gizeh Serpent's Chest key can be found at the Khetkawes Dig, where you got the lift working for the Indiana Jones Secret of the Queen Mother objective.

When you get there, head to this chamber and swim to where the arrow is pointing to find a passageway into a small underwater chamber.

You'll need the rebreather from Sukhothai at this point as you'll see a timber beam you need to move. Once that's gone, swim into the new area and you'll find the Gizeh Serpent's Chest key on a small patch of sand.

Indiana Jones Shanghai Serpent's Chest key

The Indiana Jones Shanghai Serpent's key can be found at the location shown on the map above and is probably the easiest to find. When you get to the location shown, head to this point here:

You'll need the rebreather as if you go under water in this little corner you'll find a timber beam you'll need to move. Get that out of the way and you can swim into a small area where you'll find the Shanghai Serpent's key on a mud bank.

What's in the Serpent's Chest in Indiana Jones?

Unfortunately your reward for all that effort is another ancient relic. You'll get 180 Adventure points for picking that up and 250 points for completing the chest, for a grand total of 430 adventure points, but that's it.

